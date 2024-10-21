This company unlocks exclusive deals when you trade in your old stuff — here's how to take advantage

If you've been waiting to purge your closet, there is no better time.

You've got a pile of clothes you don't wear anymore that's just taking up room in your closets and drawers. You keep saying you'll clean out your closet, but you never do. In comes startup Trashie to help you get rid of unwanted clothes and earn rewards while you do it. It gives you the motivation to finally clean out your closet.

How does Trashie work?

Trashie launched a program in 2023 that allows you to recycle your old and unwanted clothes easily. The Take Back Bag program lets you buy a bag for $20, send in your clothes, and receive $30 in rewards.

Trashie makes it very easy. Just purchase one of the Trashie bags, then when it arrives, fill it up with clothes, shoes, sheets, towels, and other clothing you want to get rid of. Next, scan the QR code on the bag to receive a shipping label and get access to the $30 of Trashie Cash. Then, you can drop off the bag at a convenient shipping location and send it for free.

You can use the $30 of Trashie Cash on a variety of things, including AMC Theatres tickets, cookware from Caraway, sneakers from Allbirds, meals from HelloFresh, and more.



💡Make money recycling your old stuff

Looking for an easy way to clean out your closet and get paid for the trouble? Trashie has you covered. Trashie's Take Back Bags cost $20 but earn you $30 in rewards, which means you're making money every time you fill one up with old clothes, shoes, linens, or bags. GET PAID

The Cool Down may receive a commission on purchases made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions list here.

Why should I recycle my clothes with Trashie?

Not only will you be earning rewards to spend at your favorite brands, but you'll also be averting 15 pounds of textiles from landfills. The average consumer throws away 80 pounds of unwanted clothes annually. This also translates into saving 151 pounds of toxic gases being emitted into the atmosphere. That's equivalent to driving 2,000 miles. Additionally, your bag saves 1,596 gallons of fresh water, which is about eight weeks of showers.

According to Boston University, unwanted clothing clogs gutters, which prevents the water from flowing correctly and can cause flooding to become worse and cause water-borne diseases.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Clothing also releases a toxic gas called methane as it decomposes. This gas is a significant component of warming the planet. The dyes can also get into the ground, polluting the soil and groundwater, per Triple Pundit.

Are there similar programs to Trashie's Take Back Bag?

Luckily, there are options for recycling your old clothes. The most similar program to Trashie is Retold. This program allows you to buy a bag just like Trashie and send your unwanted garments in for free to earn rewards.

Another similar program called Blue Jeans Go Green is for recycling denim. The big difference is this program doesn't provide you with a bag. You can box your jeans up in whatever box you have, but the program still gives you a free shipping label.

🗣️ Which of these factors would most effectively motivate you to recycle old clothes and electronics?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

So, if you've been waiting to purge your closet, there is no better time. These programs finally make it easier than ever to clean out your closet.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.