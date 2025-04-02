Clever individual shares photo of bathroom solution created with items found at work: 'Innovative idea'

"There's something very satisfying about such a simple little solution."

Many household and personal care items that you spend your hard-earned money on could actually be fun craft projects that cost nothing to make. Running out to a big-box store whenever something breaks or a new need arises is easy and familiar. However, there's a better way.

One Reddit user shared their DIY soap dish idea to r/ZeroWaste to inspire others in the community.

"Makeshift soap dish from a tin I've had for years and some elastics I found at work," the original poster wrote in the caption.

The homemade soap dish is stylish and practical. It has a minimalist aesthetic and a raised design to ensure proper drainage. Good drainage helps soap last longer, meaning you spend less on buying new soap prematurely and reduce waste.

Reducing your consumption by making simple items is an excellent way to cut unnecessary costs and save money. When you make your own household solutions, you tap into the creative side of your brain and customize your personal spaces.

Buying fewer consumer goods helps curb unnecessary production that uses extensive natural resources. Meanwhile, repurposing your old items generates less waste and keeps trash out of overflowing landfills.

While decluttering your home, look for potentially reusable materials that you can turn into fun and cost-saving DIY projects.

Even if the inspiration doesn't strike immediately during your decluttering process, set aside various lids and containers that could be useful in the future. For example, there are many ways to reuse and repurpose old parmesan cheese lids, water bottle lids, and candle lids.

Commenters loved the OP's soap dish creation and shared their appreciation and feedback.

"That is a great, innovative idea!" one Redditor wrote. "I will do that myself, thank you."

"Smart suspension solution!" another Reddit user said.

Someone else shared, "There's something very satisfying about such a simple little solution."

