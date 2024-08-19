TikToker shares 'brilliant' hack to make your soap last longer using an unexpected item: 'This is so smart'

"This is such a fun way to reuse things that you already have at your house."

Here's a clever hack that turns everyday items into eco-friendly soap savers, letting you ditch pricey store-bought options while keeping your sudsy bars in top shape.

The scoop

This ingenious trick transforms jar lids and rubber bands into DIY soap holders. Simply criss-cross the rubber bands over the jar lid to create a grid-like surface for your bar soap to rest on.

Sustainability and low-cost living influencer Happy Earth Habits (@skysaba) demonstrates the process, saying: "This is such a fun way to reuse things that you already have at your house and turn them into bar soap holders. That way, you don't have to buy the fancy ones at the store."

How it's working

This hack is a win-win for your wallet and the planet. By repurposing items you already have, you'll save money on store-bought soap dishes that can cost $10 or more. Plus, you're giving new life to materials that might otherwise end up in the trash.

The DIY soap holder's design allows air to circulate under the bar, helping it dry completely between uses. This extends the life of your soap, saving you even more money in the long run.

By choosing bar soap and reusing household items, you can reduce plastic waste from liquid soap bottles and packaging. This small change can make a big difference in keeping our landfills less crowded and our oceans cleaner.

What people are saying

TikTok users are loving this smart and simple hack. Comments like "This is so smart thank you" and "Brilliant" show how much people appreciate the creativity and practicality of the idea.

Some viewers had questions about potential rusting, which the creator addressed: "I don't keep mine really like in the line of impact of the water. Kinda keep them out of the way."

Others chimed in with their own experiences, sharing comments like, "I've been doing this for years and never had an issue with rust!"

This hack is a perfect example of how small changes in our daily routines can lead to big wins for our wallets and the environment. By thinking creatively about the items we already have, we can reduce waste, save money, and still enjoy our favorite personal care products.

So, next time you finish a jar of pasta sauce or bring home a bunch of rubber band–wrapped produce, remember this nifty trick. You'll be amazed at how easy it is to create a functional, eco-friendly soap dish that keeps your bars fresh and your conscience clean.

