Gardener's clever trick for repurposing candle lids gives home decor a free upgrade: 'Such a great idea'

Do you have a green thumb? Then you might be interested in this simple hack that TikToker Mornings on Macedonia (@mornings_on_macedonia) shared — repurposing old candle lids as plant risers.

The scoop

This quick upcycle doesn't require any work other than saving something — the candle lids.

Many popular candles, such as those from Bath & Body Works, come in glass jars with lids. When the candle gets down to its last bit of wax, you'll have a reusable container left behind. Instead of tossing those lids (and jars) into the trash, we can repurpose them.

Others have reused similar lids as ornate coasters and Christmas tree ornaments.

How it's helping

If you have plants, you may be able to lift them without buying any additional materials. Elevating potted plants is essential for proper drainage and air circulation around the roots. Better oxygen flow means better plant growth. And preventing water from pooling at the base can deter bacterial and fungal growth.

This solution helps candle lovers avoid adding to landfills, which are already overflowing. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, in 2018, about 146 million tons of municipal solid waste were landfilled in the United States alone.

Candle lids are often made of metal, glass, and wood — all recyclable materials. Wood is biodegradable, but glass and metal aren't, so those lids could just sit in a dump for centuries.

This TikToker's hack also prevents economic loss from discarded metal. Preventing the waste of the metal lids shown in the video could reduce the need to mine for more raw material, which costs time, labor, and the removal of finite resources from the Earth.

Metal can have a long recycle life without losing its structural strength. In some cases — as with steel and aluminum — the recycle life can be indefinite. Metal's reusability makes it an ideal part of a circular economy as long as consumers can avoid wasting it.

Knowing your recycling options can help you save any items you don't wish to repurpose from the landfill. You may even be able to make some money in the process. Companies like Trashie and ThredUp will take your clothes, shoes, and other accessories in return for cash or rebates.

What everyone's saying

Viewers thought the hack was a "Great idea!"

One exclaimed, "Such a great idea! I'll have to share this with my audience."

Mornings on Macedonia received praise for the overall plant design too, with one viewer noting, "I have a tray like that and never know how to style it. Love the plants!!"

