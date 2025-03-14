Crafter transforms water bottle lids into surprisingly useful storage hack: 'This is so cool'

Having aspirin handy in a pinch can eliminate that headache quickly. Or maybe you're traveling and want to take your supplements with you. A small container is all you need, and instead of buying something new, you can create your own.

Luckily, a TikToker has a useful hack for creating your own mini storage container just for your pills.

The scoop

Skylar (@itsskylarharris) shared a video showing how to create a mini container. It's very simple. All you need is a used plastic water bottle, two lids from the same type of water bottle, and scissors.

Take the water bottle and cut the top off. Next, take the excess plastic off. You can buff it down. The end result should have about the same amount as the side that screws to the lid.

Then, you push one of the lids onto the buffed-down part. You can screw the other cap onto the other side. You can place your aspirin, medication, or supplements right in.

Make sure you recycle the rest of the water bottle or use it for something else.

How it's helping

Repurposing old containers or water bottles is a great way to save money, give them new life, and keep them out of landfills and the ocean.

According to EarthDay.org, "Americans purchase about 50 billion water bottles per year, averaging about 13 bottles per month for every person in the U.S.!"

Since 1950, 9.1 billion tons of plastic have been produced, and 79% of that is still in landfills. As it sits in landfills, it breaks down into microplastics, which enter the soil and waterways.

Jersey Island Holidays noted that "90% of plastic bottles used aren't even recycled." Plastic

takes about 1,000 years to break down. Additionally, the plastic bottles that don't end up in landfills end up in the ocean, killing marine life.

Jersey Island Holidays added, "It's believed the Great Pacific Garbage patch covers a surface area of 1.6 million square kilometers, which is three times the size of France." That's over 617,000 square miles.

National Geographic said it is too big to measure accurately. It is not only on the surface but also below the water.

Reusing your water bottle for a mini storage container is a great organization hack while also not adding to the excessive plastic pollution.

What everyone's saying

Other TikTokers were pretty excited about this DIY hack.

One user said, "This is so cool."

Another user commented, "So creative it came out perfectly. I use it to store lip balm."

