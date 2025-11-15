Passerby stunned after finding valuable items left out on side of road: 'The find of the decade'

A Reddit user's antique furniture find is highlighting that the best place to find new goods might not be in a store but on the curb.

"What Did I Just Find on the Side of the Road?" the user asked in the post's title, accompanied by photos of their incredible new side tables.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Just found these beautiful solid wood side tables and I'm curious about their history. There are no markings inside the drawers or anywhere on it," the poster explained in the r/Antiques subreddit. "Does anyone have an idea what year they might be from?"

While some commenters speculated the tables seemed to be from the 1920s, the general consensus was that this was an awesome find.

"My end tables! You found them! Bring them back," one envious user joked.

Curbside scores such as this one are actually fairly common, as perfectly good furniture or other items can be left out to be taken to the dump despite having tons of life left in them.

FROM OUR PARTNER Score early access to Nike’s best Black Friday deals — and get an extra 25% off Nike’s exclusive Black Friday preview collection is loaded with early access deals on crowd-favorites like ultra-soft hoodies, training bags and duffles, and of course, Air Jordans. Plus, use code ACCESS to get an extra 25% off, but only for a limited time. Learn more

Some others with an eye for trash-turned-treasure include a person who found a gorgeous credenza in perfect condition outside of an apartment complex. Another lucky roadside "shopper" found wooden outdoor chairs on the curb and lugged them home to take their home up to the next level.

Mass-produced goods can be expensive. They also use a ton of energy and resources to make, which impacts the planet negatively. Curbside "shopping" and hitting the thrift store are key options to avoid retail price tags and limit the amount of items produced, leading to less waste.

To make things even better, your curbside finds can translate to cash in your pocket. Even if you don't need the item you see on the side of the road, by grabbing it and cleaning it up a bit, you can go on to sell it to someone else who might need it.

In the Reddit user's case, these alternative approaches to acquiring new stuff can translate to rare, antique, and even luxury goods at prices from low to free.

Other commenters shared their awe of the wooden side tables.

"Seriously for real are you kidding????? Man. The find of the decade," one wrote.

"These are GORGEOUS!! What an amazing find, congratulations!!" another user added.

💰Join TCD's exclusive Rewards Club to earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades that will help you slash your bills and future-proof your home.