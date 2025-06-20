Woman stunned after finding sought-after item for free on curb: 'I am so excited about this'

"It was waiting for you to find it."

A credenza can create a stunning focal point in any living room, and one lucky shopper found one where they least expected: curbside.

The OP showed her new find in the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit.

The new credenza owner picked the perfect time for a getaway since she found the item outside a friend's apartment right before a girls' weekend.

"It needs some TLC and [a] bit of repair, but I am so excited about this! There was no way I was leaving this puppy behind," she wrote.

As the OP's experience shows, just because something was left on the curb doesn't mean it's trash. The curb, dumpsters, yard sales, and thrift stores often have antique and luxury items to decorate your home.

Someone found two white wooden chairs on a curb that only needed some soap and paint to look new again. After a yard sale visit, another person bought a '70s Kartell Componibili side table for $30, whereas new ones retail for $150 minimum.

Similarly, a Pottery Barn Chesterfield chair retails for $2,000. However, a thrift shopper got one and an ottoman for only $12.

Thrifting alone can save a shopper $1,700 annually. Not only can you stretch your budget by secondhand shopping and salvaging items, but you also may even make money.

Thanks to companies such as Trashie and GotSneakers, you can earn rewards and cash by trading in used clothes and shoes. People have even started businesses on online marketplaces including eBay, Facebook Marketplace, Etsy, and more to resell clothing and furniture.

Unfortunately, global waste will increase 70% by 2050 without intervention, according to the World Bank. However, thrifting is an easy and fun way to do your part to clean and cool the planet by keeping usable materials out of landfills.

Instead of something wasting away in a dump and producing heat-trapping gases, it can have continued life as part of a circular economy.

Commenters were as enamored with the credenza as the OP.

"I would carry this home on my back if I had to," one said.

"It was waiting for you to find it. I mean really, it's not like it was in your neighborhood," another proclaimed.

