Resident stunned after cutting through brush in wooded area: ‘The top of that tree was a mess’

“I found this while doing invasive species removal in my town.”

One homeowner was able to take down a large wintercreeper in their yard, sharing a photo of the finished project in Reddit’s r/invasivespecies, a forum dedicated to discussing the important environmental issue of species from around the world invading, degrading, and destroying native ecosystems and costing nations billions.

“I found this while doing invasive species removal in my town. It’s about 10” in diameter. For reference, my chainsaw has a 10” bar. It is actually several vines that have grown together. the top of that tree was a mess!” the original poster said.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Wintercreeper is an aggressive invasive species that can spread rapidly and kill native plants.

Invasive species, which include animals, insects, and plants, are those brought into environments where they don’t naturally belong, usually by human activity, and they can cause a lot of harm to their new surroundings, the economy, and even our health, as some species carry and transmit diseases to humans.

They can damage crops, affect public utilities, and lead to expensive control methods. In the United States alone, the cost of managing invasive species and the damage they cause is nearly $20 billion on a yearly basis.

If you’re looking to help slow the spread of invasive species, you can start in your very own backyard. Rewilding your yard by introducing native plants instead of traditional grassy ground cover is an excellent way to support your area’s biodiversity.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Not only are native plant yards a breeze to take care of, but they also provide nourishment and sanctuary for pollinators such as bees, butterflies, moths, beetles, and hummingbirds.

There are plenty of ways to get involved with the efforts against invasive species and the troubles they cause, including researching problematic plants or animals in your area, taking part in removal projects, or simply being mindful of what you release into or bring back from the wild.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.