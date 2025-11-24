Homeowner shocked after returning from vacation to find neighbor's destructive act: 'I am livid'

"Get cameras on your house now."

A homeowner was fuming after their neighbor crossed the line — and not just the property one — when it came to their beloved tree.

They shared the shocking saga on the r/TreeLaw subreddit and noted that the carnage happened while they were on vacation.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The pictures show a gorgeous tree in full bloom that extended to the neighbor's yard. That is, before they decided to ax it without permission or notice.

Tragically in the photos, you can see the aftermath of the diminished tree as well as the piled-up lumber. The neighbor's "justification" of their actions added even more frustration to the situation.

"Responses to this were to laugh about it, tell me it was 'legal' even though he was well over the property line to do it, make disrespectful comments … and then say he wasn't 'in the mood to deal with my emotions right now' because he had a bad day," they shared.

Understandably, none of this sat well at all.

"I am livid," the original poster wrote. "That tree was part of why I bought the property in the first place."

The Reddit community sprang to action.

One advised: "Consult an arborist to assess damages. Your location's laws will determine what relief you may seek from the courts."

The OP confirmed they were doing that, but worried about the tree's long-term health. In other posts, they revealed they lived in Nebraska and noted the tree provided money-saving cooling in the summers and beauty in the fall.

Given the neighbor's terrible attitude, it will certainly be an uphill battle to get through to them. Inconsiderate neighbors provide an unfortunate barrier to homeowners who have respect and admiration for nature.

Even if they were concerned about the tree falling or didn't want to deal with its leaves, having a conversation about it is common courtesy. Redditors were sympathetic to the OP and had a variety of suggestions.

"Get cameras on your house now," one said. "If he did this he's gonna do other s***."

"I'd get a surveyor to come stake your property line," another poster advised. "Just so you have proof he trespassed to ruin your tree."

Most of all, the community wanted justice for the OP.

"I know this could just be a vent, but if I were you I would 100% be pursuing this," said a user who seemed well-versed in Nebraska tree law.

