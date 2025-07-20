  • Home Home

Homeowner stunned after neighbor makes major changes along property line: 'Any advice here?'

"That's the way it goes."

by Misty Layne
"That's the way it goes."

Photo Credit: iStock

Though property lines between neighbors should be a clear demarcation of what belongs on whose land, sometimes property lines can get a bit blurry. 

For those with bad neighbors, it can also mean returning home to find unauthorized yard changes

"Neighbor majorly overtrimmed my avocado tree," one Redditor told the r/TreeLaw community, alongside several photos. "Any advice here? I'm assuming it's going to die."

"That's the way it goes."
Photo Credit: Reddit
"That's the way it goes."
Photo Credit: Reddit

Commenters had varying opinions on whether the tree would be alright and whether the law about trimming had been followed. 

"If they cut anything not over their yard [it] is illegal," one person wrote. "That means they owe you for that tree. There are prices for that, you need to consult an arborist about it." 

However, another person commented, "They can cut anything over their property. Sucks but that's the way it goes."

Watch now: Is this common bathroom item making you sick?

Although the cut the original poster mentioned doesn't look pretty, some pointed out that avocado trees are hardy, so the tree should be fine. The bigger issue here is the neighbor trimming the tree so far back without the owner's knowledge. 

Although people have the right to trim trees and plants coming into their yards from a neighbor's, a conversation about the issue first would have been ideal. 

However, as the original poster commented in reply to another user, "Their whole backyard is concrete and ugly gray rocks so I guess it didn't fit the theme."

Unfortunately, neighbors like these who act before talking and don't seem to appreciate nature can create a host of problems for others. 

What's the hardest thing about taking care of your yard?

Mowing the lawn 🏡

Controlling weeds 🌿

Keeping pests at bay 🐿️

I don't have a yard 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Whether it's destroying trees and plants because they've encroached on their yard or using chemicals on their own lawn that seep into nearby waterways, these types of neighbors can become a barrier for those looking to utilize climate-friendly home and garden solutions. 

While each bad neighbor is different, the original poster should heed one Redditor's suggestion. 

"Maybe you should move any precious trees or shrubs away from the property line and/or have a conversation with them about not trimming specific trees" they said.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x