Homeowner stunned after neighbor makes major changes along property line: 'Any advice here?'

"That's the way it goes."

Though property lines between neighbors should be a clear demarcation of what belongs on whose land, sometimes property lines can get a bit blurry.

For those with bad neighbors, it can also mean returning home to find unauthorized yard changes.

"Neighbor majorly overtrimmed my avocado tree," one Redditor told the r/TreeLaw community, alongside several photos. "Any advice here? I'm assuming it's going to die."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Commenters had varying opinions on whether the tree would be alright and whether the law about trimming had been followed.

"If they cut anything not over their yard [it] is illegal," one person wrote. "That means they owe you for that tree. There are prices for that, you need to consult an arborist about it."

However, another person commented, "They can cut anything over their property. Sucks but that's the way it goes."

Although the cut the original poster mentioned doesn't look pretty, some pointed out that avocado trees are hardy, so the tree should be fine. The bigger issue here is the neighbor trimming the tree so far back without the owner's knowledge.

Although people have the right to trim trees and plants coming into their yards from a neighbor's, a conversation about the issue first would have been ideal.

However, as the original poster commented in reply to another user, "Their whole backyard is concrete and ugly gray rocks so I guess it didn't fit the theme."

Unfortunately, neighbors like these who act before talking and don't seem to appreciate nature can create a host of problems for others.

Whether it's destroying trees and plants because they've encroached on their yard or using chemicals on their own lawn that seep into nearby waterways, these types of neighbors can become a barrier for those looking to utilize climate-friendly home and garden solutions.

While each bad neighbor is different, the original poster should heed one Redditor's suggestion.

"Maybe you should move any precious trees or shrubs away from the property line and/or have a conversation with them about not trimming specific trees" they said.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.