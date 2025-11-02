Homeowner outraged after returning home to neighbor's destructive act: 'File a police report'

It is a dream of most homeowners to live in peaceful communities in harmony with their neighbors. And this comes with many benefits. In fact, a study out of Rutgers University suggests strong relationships with neighbors lead to a boost in overall well-being.

But disputes between neighbors are all too common, as a poster on the subreddit "r/treelaw" demonstrated.

The post is titled "Neighbor cut down our tree that's on our property without permission." They went on to explain that they have had a variety of issues with this particular neighbor over the years. Recently, the neighbor cut down a tree that was on their fence line. "Without even asking [they] took it upon themselves to cut down our tree while we were out of the house at work."

Problems with neighbors are always frustrating. But they can be even more so when they involve issues affecting the health of our greater environment. And unfortunately, disputes between neighbors over issues that directly affect the environment and climate are a dime a dozen.

For instance, another frustrated homeowner took to Reddit to share that their neighbor had sprayed their native plants with Roundup, killing them. Another poster shared that they ran afoul of their neighbor when they tried to introduce a community garden to their HOA.

Of course, avoiding problems with neighbors is best. One simple solution is to have a conversation. Communication can often be the difference between a minor misunderstanding and an ongoing dispute. Taking local action and getting involved in your community can also be beneficial.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

Commenters on the original post were horrified by the neighbor's actions. One said, "File a police report for trespassing and destruction of property, the rest will follow."

Another offered advice that avoided legal trouble. "First, call a surveyor to mark out lines for your second call, a fencing company. An 8' stockade fence should serve you well."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.