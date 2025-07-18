Tenant shares frustration after being burdened with aftermath of neighbors moving away: 'Not your responsibility'

For an unfortunate Reddit user in the r/BadNeighbors subreddit, maintaining environmentally friendly waste practices just got even more difficult.

In a recent post, the user explained that their former neighbors left all of their trash bins full after moving out of their apartment. "Our neighbors always over fill the bins but never take the trash down on trash day," they explained. "Not one time in almost a year. Just yesterday our upstairs neighbor moved out and left what seems like the entire contents of their apartment in our driveway/trash bins."

Reddit

The scene is not particularly awful within the aftermath of a move, though considering the bins are shared, the frustration from the Redditor is understandable. Especially since, as they said, "trash day was two days ago" as of the problem, "so this will be out for about a week, and given we are in a city, it will likely attract rats," they wrote.

As the OP said, this wasn't an uncommon issue even when the neighbors lived in their apartment. According to the user, they "never" took the trash down on trash day, and the OP would have to do it for them every time, with this final occurrence being no exception. Strangely, they also noted that the neighbors "constantly leave wet laundry in the washer/dryer for weeks ... and seem to have forgotten to take two loads with them on their move."

As the OP explained, leaving trash out for too long attracts rodents and insects. This will become an added hassle for the OP and anyone else living in the apartment complex.

For the animals drawn to the waste, this could conflict with the natural ecosystem of the area and cause overpopulation among small insects.

Depending on the waste, animals could also become ill from eating bacteria or mold that their bodies can't handle. The spread of bacteria and mold growth in trash that sits out for too long can also trigger allergic reactions in humans.

Decomposing waste also releases foul odors and harmful gases such as methane and ammonia. These emissions contribute to air pollution and planet-warming gas build-up.

This story is another example of difficult neighbors creating additional hurdles for homeowners or tenants trying to follow environmentally friendly practices. Countless examples have been documented on this very subreddit about being inconsiderate to the environmentally conscious.

"My advice, leave it for your landlord," one user who happened to be a landlord themselves advised. "Not your responsibility."

"My neighbors just did the same," another user shared. "Disgusting and creates blight."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.