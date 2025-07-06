Resident appalled after wealthy neighbor commits shocking theft in broad daylight: 'Who does that?'

An angry resident asked the r/TreeLaw subreddit for advice after their neighbor stole their tree. "New neighbors stole 8 trees that were planted and maintained by my parents for almost 30 years …" the original poster said, "and replanted the trees on their direct property."

They included a picture of the evergreens, pointing out their neighbors' clear property line and inquiring about their legal rights.

Curious how it happened? The OP said: "To my understanding they hired someone to pull and replant the tree. They are very wealthy and own one of the biggest construction businesses here in the cities."

The post quickly gained traction. The consensus: lawyer up.

"You need a certified arborist to calculate the values of replacing the removed trees. … Then get a lawyer specializing in tree law," one commenter advised. With before-and-after pictures as proof, they added that the OP had a good chance of winning the case.

For additional evidence, other commenters suggested testing the trees' DNA, which isn't unheard of in cases like these. Just a few years ago, a geneticist was called upon to help solve a Missouri tree theft mystery.

The OP's situation is an example of the strange phenomenon known as "tree poaching." In parts of California, for example, people will sneak into national parks and saw off parts of legally protected redwoods, selling them off for thousands of dollars, per NPR. This seriously hurts the trees, harming their reproductive capabilities.

If the landscapers of the OP's neighbors weren't careful, they also could have harmed the evergreens. Morton Arboretum found that a tree can lose up to 90% of its original root system when moved and needs one year per inch of tree diameter to fully restore its health. Moving them again could further put them at risk.

The OP's neighbors have basically trapped them in a lose-lose situation. Luckily, with enough evidence, they can be brought to justice.

One commenter advised: "Get evidence in writing, even if it's just 'man, now I'm kind of wondering if they're going to take the rest of them too :(. What jerks, who does that, in broad daylight in front of everybody???' and steer the conversation so that the neighbours reference either seeing it or having it on camera or knowing."

