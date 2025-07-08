Homeowner desperate after nightmare pest from neighbor spreads out of control: 'The bad news is that they are incredibly hardy'

"I keep removing them as they pop up."

Some plants mind their boundaries. Others don't.

That's what one Canadian homeowner discovered when a mystery plant from their neighbor's yard started spreading aggressively into theirs. They turned to Reddit's r/whatsthisplant forum for help, posting photos under the caption "Invasive plant [from] neighbor taking over… Help? What is it?"

In the post, the user shared four photos of the leafy intruders and their roots. "It grows very fast," they wrote. "I keep removing them as they pop up but it's never ending."

Fellow Redditors were quick to weigh in, identifying the plant as sunchokes (also known as Jerusalem artichokes). While technically native to North America, sunchokes can behave like invasive plants due to their vigorous underground tubers that are tough to eradicate once established.

"They have beautiful yellow flowers that bees love, and … their roots are delicious," one commenter noted. "The bad news is that they are incredibly hardy and will spread everywhere."

Although not classified as invasive, unruly plants like these can still become a major nuisance to homeowners. They often outcompete other vegetation and require constant maintenance. Plus, they are tough to eliminate, especially without chemicals.

One Redditor offered a few tongue-in-cheek suggestions: "Control with deer, rabbits, dogs? I bet miniature goats would also work. How about miniature pigs? Chickens?"

Another option? Reimagine your yard. Replacing traditional turf with eco-friendly, low-maintenance alternatives — such as native plants, clover, buffalo grass, or xeriscaping — can help reduce the risk of aggressive species taking over. These options also save money on maintenance, lower water bills, and create a healthier ecosystem for bees and other pollinators, which ultimately benefits humans by protecting our food supply.

Even replacing a section of your lawn can yield these benefits. You'll reduce the risk of invasives taking hold while creating a healthier, more resilient yard.

In this case, there's a tasty twist. Several Redditors suggested that the best way to manage sunchokes might be to eat them. "Eat them all if you want to get rid of them," one said. "Leave some in the ground if you want more."

Another user shared a warning: "Before you eat them, be warned that while nutritious they are also known as 'fartachokes.' They contain a compound humans don't digest well. Google prep steps with care!"

