Wildlife rescuer arrives just in time to save rare animal from trash compactor: 'I immediately sprung into action'

A rare cat was rescued from a trash compactor recently, according to The Dodo.

Long Island animal rescue professional John Debacker received multiple calls about an animal in distress. He was quick to take on the problem.

"I immediately sprung into action and knew there wasn't any time to waste," Debacker said, per The Dodo. "My heart sank knowing one wrong move would have meant the difference between life and death."

Look who I had the honor of meeting tonight, none other then a Scottish fold! On the other side of the bins was speeding traffic which was why I may have been slightly rough, had he gotten away, that would have been the end of him. 🥹 Posted by John Debacker on Sunday, April 13, 2025

Once he got to the scene and was able to coax the cat out with some food, he found that the animal was a Scottish Fold.

The breed is named such due to its floppy ears. As cute as they are, the ears are a feature of a cartilage disorder that was bred into the cats. The disorder includes a wealth of other health issues for the animals. The Netherlands, Austria, Belgium, Norway, Sweden, and Australia have all enacted bans on Scottish Folds for this reason.

This situation illustrates how waste management poses a threat to domestic and wild animals alike. Improperly disposed garbage can contaminate the digestive tracts of roaming animals, trap them, or even have generations of animals depend on it as a food source.

It's also an example of how one person can make a difference. Saving even one animal from a terrible fate helps with vital conservation efforts.

On an individual basis, you can take action in your own community or donate to causes that are meaningful to you. We can all help wildlife by being kinder to landfills and waste systems by engaging in composting, upcycling items instead of throwing them out, and recycling responsibly. With proper management, these waste areas become less palatable for animals.

In the end, the Scottish Fold in Long Island received medical care and was adopted by a foster family. Facebook commenters were relieved to see the cat recover from the dire situation.

"Poor baby so scared. Thank you so much for all that you do. Bless you," said one viewer on the Facebook post.

"I got so emotional watching this. Thank you so much for saving this beauty! What you do is awesome & epic! You are a blessing," said another community member.

