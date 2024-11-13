Proud homeowner shares stunning photos of their unconventional house: 'This is outstanding'

A tiny-home enthusiast recently finished building their very own tiny home on wheels and posted pictures of the project to the r/tinyhomes subreddit.

"I snapped a few quick pictures of the interior," the poster wrote. "I'll do a better job showing the inside once it is moved into place and settled!"

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The tiny home movement — which may or may not be ongoing — has seen a large number of supporters on the internet valorizing the choice that some people make to build the smallest house possible, often on wheels.

Adherents of this ostensibly minimalist movement point to its many benefits — among them, long-term savings in the form of lower energy bills and taxes (once you've cleared the overhead costs of constructing an entirely new home).

The tiny home movement also has plenty of overlap with the off-grid movement, in which people attempt to remove themselves from society by generating their own energy via solar panels, growing their own vegetables, and coming up with something to do with their own sewage.

While the types of tiny homes and off-grid homes that tend to get posted on Reddit forums usually represent a fairly dramatic life change, there are lessons that we can take from these movements even without remaking our entire way of living.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Cutting down on our earthly possessions is a great way to reduce consumerism, and providing as much of our own energy and food as possible is a great way to help our wallets and the planet.

The other members of the community were highly impressed by the original poster's efforts.

"This is outstanding, and I'm drooling over the countertops," wrote one commenter.

🗣️ Would you trust a home built by a 3D-printing robot?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"It's even better inside! Beautiful!" wrote another.

"This is off the charts. Cost is meaningless when the results are so damn perfect and an expression of yourself. This the perfect example of less is more. Congratulations and I hope [you] live in comfort here for years," a third commenter chimed in.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.