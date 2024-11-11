Homeowner shares incredible photos of modern tiny home made out of unexpected material: 'Lighter than concrete'

"I love the work that's gone into the finishes on this."

Sustainable building materials are becoming more popular. As homeowners discover how cost-effective these construction materials are, more people are opting for eco-friendly alternatives to concrete.

A homeowner wowed Redditors with stunning photos of their tiny house made of a distinct, sustainable material. Instead of building their home with concrete, the homeowner opted for the sustainable choice: hempcrete.

"Hempcrete is a unique and strong material, in addition [to] being non-toxic and fire-resistant," the homeowner wrote. "Your home should be low maintenance and work well for you."

Redditors were impressed with the results and interested to learn more about the eco-friendly material.

"The walls are hempcrete? Fascinating," one user commented. "Lighter than regular concrete?"

The homeowner responded: "They come in panels! Lighter than concrete."

Hempcrete is a durable yet lightweight building material made from hemp and lime. It's a natural insulator that can help you save money on your utility bills by reducing energy waste and decreasing long-term maintenance costs.

Tiny-home living is also a great way to lower your cost of living while reducing your environmental footprint. By living in a smaller space, you'll cut down on your energy bills, as your home generates less electricity and requires less upkeep.

Recently, tiny-home living has become a way for individuals to transition toward a sustainable, minimalist lifestyle. Some tiny homes are also built on wheels, making them easily transportable. Homeowners then have the opportunity to travel more frequently while saving money on accommodations.

After moving to a tiny home, homeowners may also find that tiny-home living encourages them to connect more with the natural world.

Redditors continued to express their amazement at the tiny home's look.

"I love the work that's gone into the finishes on this," one user wrote. "Also a massive fan of the large shower!"

