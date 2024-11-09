Off-grid homeowners spark inspiration with images of completely renovated traditional stone building: 'You are living the dream'

"Really goes to show what determination can achieve."

A pair of homeowners recently posted in the r/OffGridCabins subreddit to show off their refurbished stone house, which they have been working on for the past six years.

"We renovated this traditional stone building in 2018, lived happily ever after since. 40sqm with rain water harvesting and solar power. Not finished yet, will we ever stop working on it?" the posters wrote.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The house, which the homeowners later clarified is located in Aragon, an autonomous region of Spain, is small but homey. The pictures showed off the stone exterior and a fairly spacious kitchen area.

Living off the grid — which means not having to rely on the services of any utility providers such as electricity, water, sewage, and gas — seems to have quite the allure to a certain subsect of people.

One of the benefits is that creating your electricity can save you a lot of money in the long run, after you've cleared the initial costs of self-renovating and modernizing an entire house, of course.

On top of that, off-gridders get the benefit of feeling entirely self-sufficient and self-sustainable, growing their own food, insulating their own walls, and presumably doing something with their own sewage. (The Reddit posts, for whatever reason, never seem to mention the sewage.)

Of course, doing all of this is easier said than done. As the Spanish couple ended their post, "Will we ever stop working on it?"

Predictably enough, the other subreddit members were highly impressed with their work.

"I'm so jealous. It's gorgeous. You are living the dream…" wrote one commenter.

"Holy cow fantastic restoration OP; really goes to show what determination can achieve," wrote another.

"That last pic is cozy!" a third chimed in.

