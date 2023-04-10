Shopper shares the incredibly low price they paid for this vintage 100% wool cape coat: ‘That is a quality garment’

A gorgeous estate sale find was shared by one Redditor in the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit. The find, a 1960s Austrian cape coat sold to the original poster for just $5, features gorgeous patterned details and black accents –– and is made of 100% wool.

While the first place that comes to mind regarding thrifting may be a local thrift store, estate sales can serve as an awesome opportunity to find stunning clothes, appliances, artwork, furniture, and more –– at massively discounted prices.

Estate sales are a common way to shed belongings quickly and efficiently when someone’s household assets need to be sold, which is why the items you can find there are usually amazing deals.

Estate sales, along with other thrifting options, are a great way to minimize the environmental waste of your daily fashion while also saving money and finding high-quality items.

They also serve as an opportunity to give clothing garments a chance at a second life and an opportunity to wear threads that have a rich and vast history and come with a story to tell your friends.

If you get really lucky while thrifting, you may just find a vintage Ralph Lauren wool coat or $400 dress shoes for just $15.

The OP’s new-to-them cape coat is classic and well-crafted, and the odds of finding it outside of a thrifting setting are slim to none. It is a piece of sheer elegance, and we’re not the only ones to notice.

“That is a quality garment,” writes one user.

“The detail strips are to die for wow,” writes another.

While we can’t guarantee that thrifting will land you your very own 1960s Austrian cape coat, we can confidently say that it will lead to you finding something you love for a reasonable rate.

You can even turn the experience into a social gathering, invite a few friends to come along with you and make a day out of it.

Get out and get thrifting –– we can’t wait to see what you find!

