Shopper over the moon after uncovering logo on bag purchased from thrift store: 'I had it authenticated and it passed'

One of the best parts about thrifting is you never know what you will find. One thrifter was on the hunt for a specific item for his wife and was stunned to find an authentic designer bag for a steal.

The original poster shared a series of photos of an authentic Louis Vuitton Speedy 35 from June 2005 in the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, which they got for only $5. They'd been looking in thrift stores for a Louis Vuitton bag for their wife for three years. The thrifter had found many fakes but thought this one seemed like the real deal.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The OP said: "I have never purchased a fake Louis bag before but decided to take a chance on this. I am super glad I took the chance because I had it authenticated and it passed."

"I have peaked," they added in a comment. "I don't know how to top this."









While not every thrifting find will be this incredible, with the bag selling on eBay in used condition for several hundred dollars, finds like this are in no way unheard of, and shopping secondhand is also a great way to find useful everyday items for a fraction of the usual cost. If you shop at thrift stores, you can find items for a third of the price compared to traditional retailers.

One CouponFollow report found that frequent thrifters saved over $1,700 thrifting for secondhand clothes and other items.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Buying secondhand is also beneficial for the environment. Over 100 million tons of textile waste gets sent to landfills each year, where it contributes to the earth's overheating.

According to EarthDay.org, making new clothes also harms the environment, including the "harmful dyes and toxic substances" used in production and the polluting gases that get released. Thrifting extends the life of clothes, keeping them out of landfills.

Fellow Redditors celebrated with the OP in the comments.

🗣️ What's your primary motivation in shopping at thrift stores?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"She can no longer complain about your thrift shopping habit," one user said.

Another Redditor encouraged the next great find: "Now, you start searching for a wallet!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.