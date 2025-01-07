Shopper astonished after discovering rare Game Boy-powered sewing machine at thrift shop: 'I'd just about sell my soul for this'

"Definitely going to play with it before selling."

Thrifting everyday items at low prices is already a thrill, but one savvy shopper found a rare and coveted product for only $50: a Game Boy sewing machine.

The lucky thrift shopper was so excited about their find that they posted a photo in the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit with the caption "Definitely going to play with it before selling."

A Game Boy-powered Singer sewing machine can sell for $1,000 to $2,400 on eBay. These sewing machines appeared on the market 25 years ago and are now highly sought after by collectors.

One Redditor wrote: "Great find! I've been hunting for one of these for ages!"









In the photo, the game cartridge is held in front of the appliance's box, which features an image of a sewing machine hooked up to a Game Boy. Both the box and game appear to be in great condition.

Thrift shoppers who are combing the aisles for everyday items such as clothing, shoes, and decor often stumble upon rare products. Some even discover designer garments, expensive furniture, and lauded cookware — all for a steal.

Finding such a treasure makes thrift shopping fun, but knowing you're helping the environment is also comforting. Thrift shopping keeps items out of landfills, reducing pollution output.

In one thrift shop visit, you can save yourself a bunch of cash, discover a hidden gem, and help save the world. So many wins.

Other Redditors were envious of the original poster's Game Boy sewing machine. One user said, "I'd just about sell my soul for this, especially for the price you scored it at!"

Some users were astonished at the collector's item. One Redditor wrote, "This is a stellar find!"

Another Redditor admired the appliance and shared: "That's one of the rarest licensed gameboy games/peripherals. Neato."

