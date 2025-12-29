Shopper stunned after opening old case bought from thrift store: 'I'd never be that lucky'

Sometimes, you can make your own luck.

A Redditor's girlfriend might fall into that category after stumbling upon a hidden treasure. She found a small, metal cigarette case hiding more than its weathered exterior suggested. The original poster shared her extraordinary discovery with the r/GoodwillBins community.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



The OP's girlfriend purchased the 0.89-lb cigarette case for merely the set rate for something of its weight. The case's cover had vintage-looking art of a motorcycle on it. But tucked away inside was $143 in cash that they showed in pictures.

"The newest bill inside was 2017 and looked crisp," the OP revealed. "So I think this has been tucked away for six years, most likely."

This unexpected jackpot illustrates the thrill of secondhand shopping.

Persistence like what the Redditor's girlfriend displayed can lead to significant rewards. As the OP put it in their title, "it doesn't hurt to check inside." Others on Reddit shared similar stories of luck, emphasizing the unpredictable nature of thrift finds.

"I recently found a little pottery piggy bank with $61 in bills stuffed inside," a viewer wrote. "And about two months ago, I found three $100 bills in a zipped up pocket of an ordinary looking purse."

Thrifting offers numerous benefits beyond potential cash discoveries, which seem to crop up in piggy banks and jacket pockets. According to Coupon Fellow, it can save you over $1,700 annually on key items you need like clothing and home goods.

Additionally, lots of thrift stores support local businesses or charities. Depending on where you live, there are many different missions you could support.

Environmentally, thrifting conserves resources by decreasing demand for new products. Each secondhand purchase can keep items like clothes from going to overcrowded landfills that heat the planet.

While striking it rich isn't guaranteed, the benefits of thrift shopping from scoring rare items to saving money often amounts to a rewarding experience. That's not to say everyone is so sure they can make their own luck through sheer persistence.

"I'd never be that lucky," a commenter wrote. "But I'm going tomorrow morning."

Another user echoed the OP's opinion that you should always check the Goodwill bins but relatably wrote: "So far I have about 50¢."

