Shopper stunned after discovering envelopes in backpack bought from thrift store: 'It felt like winning the lottery'

A lucky shopper was happy to find a backpack at their local thrift store, but even more excited to discover what was hidden inside.

One Redditor shared an image of four Chinese New Year envelopes they found inside their secondhand backpack. Each red envelope contained a dollar bill.

"Going to pay it forward since these Lai See were given to a child," wrote the original poster.

Redditors congratulated the OP on their lucky find and shared their own fortunate thrift stories.

"I also found a red envelope with $20 in it from a coat pocket I thrifted," responded one user.

Thrift shopping isn't just a great way to score discounted items. As this OP demonstrated, you just may end up finding bonus valuables hidden in the pockets or drawers of your secondhand purchases.

Always check every compartment when wandering through the thrift store aisles, because you never know what hidden treasure you may discover.

Shopping at your local thrift store is a great way to save money on everyday items. In fact, replacing just half of your annual purchases with secondhand finds can save you up to $100 each year.

Shoppers across the country have shared their incredible thrift store finds, scoring valuable and sometimes designer items for just a fraction of their retail price. Rare, vintage furniture, luxury kitchen appliances, and designer handbags have all been found in the aisles of thrift stores.

Shopping secondhand saves these perfectly good items from ending up in landfills, where they would take up space and release harmful, planet-warming gases into the atmosphere.

"If I donate a purse or a coat, I put a quarter in the pocket because one time I found about 60 cents in a coat pocket and it felt like winning the lottery," commented one user.

