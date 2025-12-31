Shopper makes stunning discovery inside pocket of coat purchased at thrift store: 'Good karma'

A casual thrift store trip to buy a friend a coat turned into a luxurious surprise for one Redditor. They stumbled upon a valuable diamond ring tucked away in its pocket. The incredible find shows secondhand shopping's unexpected monetary rewards and unique discoveries.

The Redditor shared their shopping experience in the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit.

They had purchased a "nice old wool coat" for $15, believing it had been on the racks at Goodwill for a while. It wasn't until later that they saw the diamond-encrusted item.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Inside one of the coat's pockets, they found a men's ring. Their jeweler confirmed it was a valuable piece: "14k white gold with a diamond."

"So uniquely beautiful," a fellow thrifter said.

The Redditor loved the ring, a large men's size, so much that they had it sized down to fit their finger.

Despite calling the store, no one reported a missing ring. The store had no way of tracing its origins.

The lucky shopper stated they would return it if anyone claimed it. Until then, they're enjoying their extraordinary find.

The benefits of thrifting go beyond saving money on everyday necessities.

Shopping secondhand brings the thrill of discovering rare, valuable items at low prices. A routine purchase becomes a memorable treasure hunt.

Jewelry or high-quality products that would cost more new, thrifting provides unmatched value.

Every item purchased secondhand is also one less item contributing to landfill waste.

Thrifting keeps usable goods in circulation, reducing demand for new production. The environmental impact improves with less manufacturing.

This reduces pollution, conserves resources, and creates a healthier planet. Thrift store shopping is a powerful waste-reducing practice that embraces a circular economy.

According to the EPA, a circular economy increased the recycling rate from 6% in 1960 to 32% today.

The Reddit community had equal excitement for the unexpected thrift find.

"That's gorgeous," one user commented.

Another admirer of the design wrote, "Reminds me of Art Deco!"

"That is good karma… Enjoy your treasure," a third person congratulated.

