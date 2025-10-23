  • Home Home

Shopper thrilled after finding premium item for cheap at secondhand store: 'I can't believe you got this for under $500'

"Holy grail item."

by Geri Mileva
Redditors were stunned when a shopper scored a high-end Canada Goose jacket for only $40 at a local thrift store.

Photo Credit: Reddit

A lucky shopper shared a game-changing winter parka for only $40 in the r/ThriftStoreHauls community, and the post gained a lot of attention. It showed three photos of a heavy down jacket that looked straight out of a luxury catalog, but was snagged at a local thrift shop. 

Commenters were impressed by how often the best finds appear when you're not even looking. Many said that the jacket looked like something that could sell for hundreds of dollars — they weren't wrong. Similar parkas from luxury brands often retail for around $1,500.

Reddit

Thrifting has become a kind of treasure hunt, showing how everyday shoppers can uncover high-end fashion for a fraction of retail prices. A lucky thrifter bought an original $200 Eddie Bauer down jacket for only $2, while a shopper from New Zealand found a $10 Atsuko Kudo couture piece

Another Redditor scored big when they found two leather coats — one from Vince and another from Calvin Klein — for just $40. Overall, switching to new buys for secondhand pieces from shopping at thrift stores could also shave nearly $100 a year off your spending. 

One person's donation can turn into someone else's favorite winter gear, or a quick resale profit, as more people look to make money on old clothes. Selling what you don't wear anymore, especially high-end pieces, doesn't just make room in your closet. It keeps the cycle moving and helps someone else grab a solid deal. 

While the personal payoff is huge, the environmental benefits follow close behind. Every thrifted jacket or pair of jeans keeps textiles out of landfills, where billions of garments end up each year. This helps reduce the fashion industry's major carbon impact, which accounts for up to 7% of global air pollution, according to the UN Environment Programme

The parka story also shows how secondhand shopping is about discovery. Canada Goose jacket finds and other "haul of a lifetime" moments have turned into viral proof that good quality doesn't have to mean new. It's one reason more people are choosing to break up with fast fashion and shop used instead.

Comments under the post said it all.

One said, "Nice steal."

Another added, "Holy grail item."

Summing up the thrill of thrifting best, one wrote, "I can't believe you got this for under $500, under $100, under $50… this is officially my new thrift goal."

