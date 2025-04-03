Shopper baffled by item for sale at local thrift store: 'No way'

"It's like hoarders took over the inventory control…"

One recent post in the r/ThriftGrift subreddit displayed a bottle of multi-surface cleaner for sale. What could be the problem with that? It appeared to be almost completely empty.

As the original poster wondered sarcastically, "Why buy a full [bottle when] you can get one that's 90% gone!"

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Despite often being a haven for rare, well-made, and even luxury goods at reduced prices, questionable products can sometimes get into the mix at thrift stores. But savvy shoppers will note that this poor choice of a retail item is more of an anomaly than the norm.

Plenty of thrifters walk away with items that make their homes more functional and their closets the envy of any fashionista.

One patron hit the jackpot when they found a KitchenAid stand mixer for $35 — new such mixers can retail for hundreds. A commercial popcorn maker worth $1,275 cost another customer only $15. And a shopper at Goodwill paid just $10 for a $200 Patagonia puffer jacket.

Secondhand stores from Goodwill to The Salvation Army to smaller chains allow shoppers to participate in a circular economy and reuse items as long as possible instead of wasting them.

By preventing excessive waste from going to landfills, consumers can help keep the planet cooler and cleaner. From food to textiles to discarded appliances, these disintegrating items produce harmful gas that traps heat in the atmosphere, leading to increasingly extreme weather events, air pollution, and microplastic-filled oceans.

The comments on this post didn't disappoint with their humor and surprise. "No way," and "Stop" were two of the simplest responses.

One commenter joked, "[It's] like hoarders took over the inventory control…"

Another suggested, "I would walk up to the counter and be like 'I think someone left this on the shelf for some reason' and see what they say."

