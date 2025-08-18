Homebuyer seeks honest advice after seller suspiciously knocks over $100,000 off asking price: 'Is this … a bad deal?'

A Reddit user found a dream home with solar panels priced over $100,000 below market value. Their dilemma: whether the steep discount offsets the long-term solar lease commitment.

They shared the details in r/solar, asking "Is this solar lease a bad deal?" and sparking conversation. The seller was willing to drop the price by a massive $110,000 if the buyer agreed to take over the lease.

The buyer estimated the solar system would cost around $58,000 over its lifetime.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Just looking at the solar, without house discount, that looks really bad to me," the user wrote. With the house discount, they felt like it would be a "wash" over the remaining 22 years of payments.

This situation shows how understanding solar leases is crucial when buying a home.

Solar panels save money on home energy bills and lower your environmental footprint. Going solar contributes to a cleaner, cooler future by reducing pollution.

A caveat to installing solar is the upfront cost. Solar leasing allows access to clean energy without a large initial investment.

To choose the best option, review the pros and cons of leasing versus buying.

The Reddit community offered a mix of advice, caution, and similar experiences.

"If this is cheaper than the utility, I say go for it. Why pay more for dirty power when you can pay less for clean?" one user said.

Another commented: "The whole point of a solar lease is to have the warranty. Doing a buyout is not a good idea for that reason and your electricity rate is way lower than what PG&E is. Seems like you're getting a great deal on the house."

"It's a terrible deal. Do what most people are doing who buy a house with a solar lease. Have the seller pay it off in full PRIOR to you buying the house. The issue you or a future buyer will have is qualifying for the lease. The solar company can block your purchase or future buyer's purchase of the home," a third advised.

