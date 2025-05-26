Homebuyer receives helpful advice after eyeing house with leased solar panels: 'What is the benefit?'

"It's possible there is a great prepayment option you can negotiate the seller to pay and just transfer the service agreement to you."

Leases for things like cars and apartments are pretty common, but did you know you can lease solar panels?

Installing your own or signing up for a community system are more common, but leasing panels — meaning you just pay a monthly fee and nothing upfront — is on the table more often these days.

Palmetto's LightReach program is a good example of how people are saving money with this kind of structure. However, as one homebuying Redditor learned, there are some factors to consider before pulling the trigger on a solar lease.

"What is the benefit of having leased solar panels?" they asked the r/solar community. They explained how they were house hunting and considering a place with a $150/month solar package.

The responses were mixed. Many people warned against leasing, citing that some companies set monthly rates high enough to eat into the electricity savings that solar energy provides.

Others agreed that it was important to be careful but argued that, depending on the contract, leasing is still a great option that more people can afford. You don't have to buy the panels or pay for their insurance or maintenance, so you can find solid savings thanks to the clean and cheap energy they create.

The Reddit hivemind agreed that the key is to do your due diligence in assessing the contract. If your leased solar bill will be higher than what you would pay for electricity in that area otherwise, then it might be best to pass. Likewise, if there is a significant "escalation" rate that will inflate your bills over time, a good deal today could get out of hand later.

Others suggested negotiating the terms of the home sale to include paying off the solar lease.

FROM OUR PARTNER Can't afford solar panels? Here's how to get them without paying for purchase or installation Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach program gives you all the benefits of solar power without the upfront costs. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it easier than ever to lock in energy savings. Palmetto assumes all risk and responsibility for the panels you lease, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and learn how much you can save. Learn more

"It's possible there is a great prepayment option you can negotiate the seller to pay and just transfer the service agreement to you," a commenter advised.

"This is what many buyers are doing," someone else affirmed.

Whether solar panels are leased, bought in full, or crowdsourced by a community, they are one of the most effective ways to cut down your power bill — especially when compared to other planet-heating fuel sources.

That means you can help out the planet and pad your savings all at once.

As for leasing, it's all about the specifics of your deal. Check out Palmetto's program to get a sense of things, and use EnergySage to compare quotes and find as many savings as possible. EnergySage also has more information about leasing and tons of resources for buying your own panels too.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.