Pleased homeowner reveals how much he saved on energy costs two years after going solar: 'My bill would be close to zero if not for the EV'

A Massachusetts homeowner is celebrating two years of lower energy bills and a lighter carbon footprint thanks to a switch to solar power. In sharing their experience in the r/solar community on Reddit, the homeowner shared how solar panels have been a game-changer.

"We just completed our second solar-generating year and continue to be very pleased with the decision to go solar," they said in the post.

After tax credits, the system's net cost came out to $26,000, an investment the OP says has already started paying for itself. They're projected to pay off their investment in a little over four more years. The financial payoff is significant: in just two years, the system has saved the family $8,000, already covering 30% of the upfront cost.

"My bill would be close to zero if not for the EV," they said.

Even with the addition of a Chevy Bolt electric vehicle, the OP says switching to solar has been a "no brainer." For residents in states with high electricity prices, like Massachusetts, the savings potential makes solar energy an increasingly attractive option.

Some commenters mentioned that their solar production is even higher. The OP detailed how some older tall pine trees have reduced the amount of overall sunlight their solar panels can receive, but ultimately opted to keep the trees for aesthetic reasons.

Beyond the financial benefits, solar panels help reduce household pollution. By generating renewable energy, the family cuts down on fossil fuel use, shrinking their carbon footprint and contributing to cleaner air. Additionally, with extreme weather events on the rise, having a home with an energy source that's independent of the wider grid can help keep the lights on during outages.

For this homeowner, two years of sunshine have already delivered big savings and a smaller carbon footprint, proving that going solar really does add up.

