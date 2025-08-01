Mitsubishi unveils line of next-gen HVACs that could dramatically transform your energy bills: 'This…ushers in significant technological advancement'

Mitsubishi has announced that it's following global trends and legislation by updating its heat pump lineup with more climate-friendly refrigerants.

Traditionally, heat pumps have used R-410A as a refrigerant, which is a blend of two hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs).

Since HFCs are designed to capture heat efficiently in heat pumps, they can also do so in the atmosphere, exacerbating the overheating of the planet and worsening the destructive weather patterns that accompany rising temperatures.

It's for this reason that Project Drawdown lists refrigerant disposal as among the most impactful climate solutions available.

While not banned outright, HFCs were flagged for phasedown by the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol in 2017.

The American Innovation and Manufacturing Act in 2020 followed suit, codifying restrictions on HFCs. The Environmental Protection Agency has since taken strong legal action against their importation.

To avoid damage from leakage or improper disposal of R-410A, there has been a shift to a more climate-friendly refrigerant class called A2L.

This designation indicates low toxicity and mild flammability. The industry-wide switch to A2L refrigerants has been years in the making, and as part of it, Mitsubishi is switching to one called R-454B.

It states that this refrigerant has a 78% lower global warming potential than R-410A. R-454B has even performed well in cold climates where some heat pumps struggle.

But beyond helping the planet, these heat pumps can save homeowners on their energy bills. Heat pumps are already efficient enough to generate savings on utility costs compared to gas heating. Think hundreds of dollars a year.

Federal rebates make heat pumps an even better deal, although the Big Beautiful Bill will make some tax incentives for heat pumps unavailable after 2025. This means that acting soon could save you thousands of dollars.

Considering the significant amount of pollution generated by building energy use, switching off the gas is also good news for the environment. Companies adopting a more climate-friendly refrigerant push heat pumps even further in the right direction.

If you're ready to make the switch to a heat pump, Mitsubishi offers an online tool that helps property owners connect with vetted installers. They can ensure you're getting the right system at the best price.

"Our new A2L products are engineered to provide efficiency and reliability," said Mitsubishi's Mark Kuntz, continuing, "The all-climate, all-electric heat-pump technologies we offer are inherently low-carbon solutions, and the introduction of these new refrigerants makes them even more sustainable.

"This transition ushers in significant technological advancements, including some models having improved cold climate heating performance, enhanced safety features, advanced sensors, or improved internet connectivity."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.