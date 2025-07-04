Passerby thrilled after finding unique item for free on side of road: 'What a great find'

One Redditor's quick eye and willingness to stop for a curbside freebie have sparked admiration and plenty of helpful advice from fellow DIYers online.

In a recent post under r/smoking, a Reddit user shared a photo of a metal offset smoker they rescued from the trash.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I spotted this offset sitting at the curb this AM," they wrote. "The wheels and firebox handles made me decide to turn the truck around."

The poster explained they're new to smoking and are unsure whether the grill is worth restoring but wanted to salvage it either way.

The smoker, while a bit rusted, appeared intact, leading users to offer cleaning tips, seasoning suggestions, and restoration walkthroughs.

"I can't believe someone tossed this out. Must be an old man at the end of their grilling days. What a great find from the looks of it," said an enthusiastic commenter.

Grabbing gently used, functional items from the curb is a smart and budget-friendly way to score quality products without spending a dime.

With prices for new offset smokers often running $150 or more, a little rust removal and elbow grease can turn a roadside pickup into a high-value kitchen addition or even a money-maker for those reselling refurbished finds.

Beyond the savings, curbside thrifting also helps reduce unnecessary landfill waste.

Every item rescued and reused keeps usable materials out of landfills and gives them a second life. Some of the best budget-friendly upgrades start with a sharp eye and a willingness to clean up a curbside gem.

Another story showed how one person turned a free curbside chair into a stylish furniture piece worth hundreds, all for the cost of a little effort.

Reddit users quickly chimed in with ideas and encouragement.

"It looks great. As others have said, do a test cook and see how it goes. I know the dampener on the stack is not strictly necessary, but you may want to rig something in case the wind is bad or it's raining," said one commenter.

"That's some thick steel. A little TLC and I'm sure you can make it work, cleaning out the stack probably should be at the top of the list," said another.

Whether for the thrill of the find or the satisfaction of saving a good item from the trash, one thing's clear: A sharp eye and a little effort can go a long way.

