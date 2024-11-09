Homeowner left speechless by 'stunning' discovery on neighborhood curbside: 'You're kidding'

A homeowner on Reddit got the deal of a lifetime after their neighbor left a pile of furniture on the curb — all free for the taking.

Among the pieces of furniture, the elegantly sculpted lines of a mid-century modern coffee table caught their eye.

After bringing it home, they shared pictures of their timeless, new table to Reddit, where users in the comments weren't afraid to express their envy.

"My [significant other] 'would've shrieked if I saw this for $100,'" wrote one user. "Stunning piece!"









The free coffee table is even more impressive considering it sells for $2,895 online with $485 shipping.

While it's not every day you can find a pristine coffee table on the side of the road for free, there are still plenty of ways to find gently used or new furniture for bargain prices, and it starts with checking your local thrift, vintage, or secondhand shops.

Buying used furniture over something brand-new is a great way to furnish one's home without breaking the bank. Plus, sometimes shoppers can find name-brand or luxury pieces for hundreds or even thousands of dollars cheaper than what they were initially sold for.

One shopper who found a Herman-Miller office chair retailing at $1,300 brand-new for just $5 at Goodwill, and another found a Stressless Ekornes recliner for $30 — mere change compared to its $3,000 price tag at retail.

Not to mention that secondhand shopping is far better for the planet, too. By purchasing used wares, shoppers can save perfectly functional items from joining the 2.12 billion tons of waste that enters the world's landfills every year, according to The World Counts.

Users in the comments were left practically drooling over OP's lucky find.

"This is AN INSANE FIND," one person on Reddit wrote.

Another person said, "What??? You're kidding. What an awesome find!"

"This is outrageously beautiful," wrote another. "Congrats."

