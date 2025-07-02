Man sparks debate after discovering unconventional method for reusing silica gel packets: 'Don't just throw them in a drawer'

"Basically worthless unless it's in an airtight container."

A Redditor asking a simple question about reusing silica gel packets unwittingly sparked a discussion over the effectiveness of silica gel in certain situations.

Posting in the r/Tools subreddit, the original poster asked: "How long do these Silica packs last if you throw them in tool box drawers in a non-climate controlled shed?"

Instead of answering the OP directly, the comment section largely questioned whether silica gel packets even make a difference in locations like toolbox drawers.

"Don't just throw them in a drawer," advised one commenter. "They will be ineffective if they are in the open air. They work best in … closed containers or air tight containers."

"Desiccant is basically worthless unless it's in an airtight container," agreed another.

"In an unsealed environment they'll be saturated in a couple days easily," said a third Redditor.

Others advised that silica gel can be reactivated by heating it in an oven.

While experts outside Reddit have largely agreed that silica gel is most effective in airtight containers and other enclosed environments (such as the toe of a shoe), according to the manufacturer Pelco, silica gel can indeed be reactivated by drying it out in the oven or microwave.

Silica gel is color-coded, meaning that its granules turn from blue (completely unsaturated) to purple and pink (partially saturated) to white (completely saturated), according to Pelco.

Though silica gel can hold 40% of its weight in water, it does saturate quickly in open environments.

To reactivate it, Pelco recommended putting silica gel in the oven at 300 degrees Fahrenheit for 3.5 hours or until it turns blue. Temperatures above 325 can damage silica gel, making it unable to absorb moisture.

Silica gel can also be reactivated by placing it in the microwave on medium power for 3-5 minutes. If the silica gel has not yet turned blue, Pelco advised stirring the beads and putting them back in the microwave for another 3-5 minutes. Microwaving on high power can damage silica gel.

When used appropriately, silica gel can save money and reduce waste by extending the life of everything from electronics to auto parts to herbs and spices.

Meanwhile, reusing the silica gel packets found in the packaging of everyday products keeps those packets out of the landfill, too.

While commenters generally agreed that silica gel can be highly beneficial in certain situations, they also broadly recommended that the OP find another solution for their toolbox drawers.

"You're better off using VCI paper," advised one Redditor, referring to a vapor corrosion inhibitor.

"I buy the damp-rid containers and put them in the lowest drawer of my toolbox to soak up moisture and keep my tools rust free," shared another.

Although silica gel isn't right for every situation, there are plenty of applications where reusing silica gel packets can save money and prevent waste.

