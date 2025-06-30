Man sparks debate over unconventional method for reusing silica gel packets: 'Sounds like a good idea'

"It's not going to kill you."

A Redditor sparked a vibrant discussion after asking the internet if they should put a used silica gel packet in their headphone case to prevent moisture damage.

The scoop

Writing in the r/SonyHeadphones subreddit, the original poster asked: "Should I put silica gel inside my Sony WH-1000XM3 to reduce moisture build up inside the case that can damage the headphone ear pads and the headphone itself?"

Originally released in August 2018, the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones were Sony's flagship over-the-ear, noise-canceling model at the time, according to Tech Radar.

Silica gel is a desiccant, meaning it is a substance that absorbs moisture. Silica gel is so absorbent that it will even wick water right out of the air, according to Treehugger.

That is why silica gel packets are found in all kinds of new products, from shoes to purses to headphone cases. Exposure to moisture can damage these products, so placing silica gel packets with them during transport and storage helps ensure the air around them stays dry, per Reader's Digest.

Redditors rushed to the comments to offer their thoughts on reusing silica gel packets.

"The little packets or something else?" asked one commenter. "Sounds like a good idea."

Others advised the original poster of the need to periodically "renew" the silica gel by heating it in the oven.

Silica gel can absorb up to 40% of its weight in water, changing color from blue to purple and pink, and finally white, which indicates that the silica gel is fully saturated, according to the manufacturer Pelco.

"Saturated silica gel can be reactivated by placing in an oven at 150 degrees Celsius (300 degrees Fahrenheit) for up to 3.5 hours or until the blue color is restored," Pelco advised. "Heating above 162 degrees Celsius (325 degrees Fahrenheit) can damage the gel and render it unable to absorb moisture."

In the comments, the OP asked if a microwave could be used to reactivate silica gel instead of an oven.

The answer, according to Pelco, is yes. Simply microwave the silica gel on medium power for 3-5 minutes. If the granules have not returned to blue by then, simply stir them and put them back in the microwave for another 3-5 minutes.

Some Redditors inquired about whether or not silica gel is safe. Often, silica gel packets are labeled with "do not ingest" or "do not eat" warnings.

However, experts say that these warnings are more about the packets themselves being a choking hazard than about the toxicity of their contents.

"Most silica gel packets are nontoxic, and it's the equivalent of swallowing 1 teaspoon or 2 of sand," Shawn Talbott, a nutritional biochemist, told Reader's Digest. "Not something you'd want to do, but it's not going to kill you, and it's certainly not going to 'dry out' your insides."

How it's helping

Reusing silica gel packets not only prevents those packets from ending up in the landfill, but it also can save money and waste by extending the lifespan of the products you buy, from electronics to shoes to dried herbs and spices.

The potential uses for silica gel packets are virtually endless.

Popular Mechanics has recommended using silica gel to prevent fogging in underwater camera casings and oxidation in toolboxes, to extend the life of razor blades, or even to keep engines dry while in storage.

Silica gel can also be used to dry flowers for art projects, according to Just Resin, an online art supply store.

What everyone's saying

From experts to everyday Redditors, people have agreed that reusing silica gel packs is a win-win for your wallet and the environment.

"I think reusing silica gel packs is a genius idea, both from a home-organization standpoint and an environmental one," said Talbott, per Reader's Digest.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.