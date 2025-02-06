Homeowner heartbroken after neighbor unleashes wrath on beloved property: 'They have an obligation'

An aghast homeowner took to Reddit to voice their anger after their neighbor ripped up their rose bushes, leaving them with a mess.

When the original poster got home from work one afternoon, they found their beloved rose bush completely removed from below their kitchen window.

"They had ripped out my entire rose bush and poisoned it, because I suppose it looked bad from their side?" the OP said in the r/LegalAdviceNZ subreddit. Additionally, the neighbors "left an enormous mess of what they ripped out," and the OP asked if they could "force them to come clean up their mess."

Living near people who disrespect others' property is upsetting, especially when the disagreements involve environmental destruction, which has numerous disadvantages for the owners and the ecosystem surrounding their property. Politely discussing the issue is not always an option, meaning some folks turn to communities such as this one on Reddit for advice.

Luckily, Redditors offered some helpful insight.

"They can pay for a replacement rose of a similar size to be planted in the same position," wrote one user. "They have an obligation to restore your garden to the state it was in."

Others suggested making a claim with their insurance company.

"Make a claim, pass those details on and make sure you stress just how much work this rose took to get to that point," they expressed. "Take photos and talk to your neighbour to confirm what they have asked the gardener to do."

Finally, a gardener got into the legalities of the issue. They shared a similar instance that happened with their client.

"The neighbour was well within their right to trim back any overhanging branches (that cross the property line), but were not (legally) allowed to remove anything on my client's property," they said. The gardener recommended that the OP be "direct" and tell their neighbor that they are entitled to compensation for the replacement of the rose bush.

