Homeowner seeks advice after neighbor's activities cause house to fill up with toxins: 'I'm very nervous'

Especially if it's an everyday occurrence, it's necessary to take urgent steps.

An infuriating neighbor has made one person's life extremely stressful as they burn their yard waste next door unattended.

"My neighbor was sometimes burning wood/leaves but it has escalated to burning [all night]. He leaves the middle of the night fire smoldering unattended. Recently the burns have started smelling like chemicals and plastic. He is RIGHT next to my house and we share a tree that's over his fire pit and close to my roof. I'm very nervous about fire safety," the Reddit user posted to the subreddit r/BadNeighbors.

The OP has taken multiple steps to try to combat the neighbor. They took video footage of the burning to the fire department, who informed them that they would investigate. But on the day of the post, they were at their wit's end.

"I don't want to wait for the fire investigator or code enforcement anymore. I can't sleep and the smoke fills my house even with windows closed," they explained. They asked if they could call emergency services on the neighbor.

Redditors suggested that instead of emergency services, the OP calls the "non-emergency line to call and ask them to not reveal who called it in."

The OP and those giving advice are correct. Pollution that comes from burning plastic can cause respiratory issues, cardiovascular disease, neurological disorders, skin rash, cancer, and even birth defects, per the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences. Especially if it's an everyday occurrence, it's necessary to take urgent steps to ease air pollution.

Living near those who are disrespectful toward the environment could be bad for everyone. It harms the planet, harms the community, and makes one feel as though their environmental efforts pale in comparison to how much harm a neighbor is causing.

Luckily, despite the pervasiveness of these neighbors, forums such as the one the OP went to exist, too, meaning there's always a network of support for ways to mitigate harmful situations.

Redditors had ideas of who to call to sort the issue out — air quality enforcement, the fire department, and non-emergency lines are all helpful ways to reduce the harm the neighbor is facilitating within their community.

