Homeowner frustrated after neighbor's 'illegal' construction ruins garden: 'They said it's not their fault'

"Little bit stuck on what to do … for the upcoming summer as our daughter is itching to play outside."

A homeowner found out the hard way — or rather, the soggy way — that their neighbor was starting a new business in the backyard that had some unfortunate ripple effects.

They wrote about the predicament on Reddit. "Our neighbour has installed a patio [that] runs all the water directly into our garden, this has caused our garden to become waterlogged and mossy," they explained. "We've tried to contact the neighbour and company that did the patio but they said it's not their fault."

They asked for any and all suggestions, lamenting, "Little bit stuck on what to do with our garden for the upcoming summer as our daughter is itching to play outside."

The sentiment among commenters was unanimous.

"Well that's rude," one person wrote. "I would be building a little wall and let them deal with the consequences. Can't walk out your back door? Should have installed drainage."

OP replied that they were considering it. "My only issue would be how long it would take, would they need access to their side," they wrote.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Another commenter suggested, "Can't you get them for damages? Directing water onto your property, there has to be some laws against that."

Indeed, in both the U.S. and the U.K. — where this situation took place — laws around the right to drainage would open the door for possible legal action.

"It's illegal for the neighbours to allow that," one commenter said firmly.

What made the situation even more frustrating was something else OP learned, when they stopped by to chat everything through with the neighbor.

The reason the neighbor had installed the patio, they said, was that they needed it for a new dog grooming business they planned on starting. But, OP vented, "I really don't want all the dirty dog muck water flowing into my garden even if it would drain with extra drains installed."

With not only water, but also soap and grooming products likely to be flooding into the yard, many urged OP to report the issue to their local council or even their home insurance company.

Whether it's dog soap or toxic pesticides, neighbors' products finding their way into other yards is an all-too-common issue. But particularly for rewilded and natural lawns, it's worth the effort to fight that battle, as a healthy and thriving native plant lawn is one of the most affordable, easily maintained lawn designs possible.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



