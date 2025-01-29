  • Home Home

Homeowner in shock after 'pretentious' neighbors report lawn to city for hefty fine: 'I'm fuming'

"Find out if any plant species were protected …"

by Jenna Reilly
"Find out if any plant species were protected ..."

Photo Credit: iStock

Across the United States, homeowners are switching from traditional turf lawns to more biodiverse landscaping. Unfortunately, many homeowners associations and local governments have not caught up with these changes. One homeowner recently shared the steep fine they received for having a unique, native plant lawn.

Shared in the r/F***lawns subreddit, the post was titled, "Fined $500 by the city for my biodiverse lawn." The original poster shared that one of their wealthy and "pretentious" neighbors reported their lawn to the city, resulting in the fine.

The original poster explained that while their yard wasn't the most beautiful, all of the weeds they had were either flowering or leafy. The city gave the OP a 24-hour warning, which the OP claimed not to have received until their yard had already been chopped down. "I'm fuming," they wrote.

Other fans of biodiversity in place of monoculture lawns responded to the OP, sharing ideas for keeping the yard biodiverse while avoiding the fines.

Unfortunately, this is an issue that many homeowners have faced. In areas all over the country, HOAs and local governments have prevented homeowners from making these money-saving and eco-friendly updates to their own homes.

Planting a native plant garden, switching to a natural lawn, and installing solar panels are all great ways to cut down on monthly bills while also helping the environment. They're also all actions that have recently been blocked by HOAs.

Watch now: AITA for refusing to pay my HOA for destroying my garden?

When authorities prevent homeowners from upgrading their homes in these and other similar ways, they're not only stopping consumers from saving cash, but they're also damaging the environment.

Native plants add critical biodiversity that creates healthier ecosystems for pollinators — which help protect our food supply. Increasing the energy efficiency of a home by installing solar panels or energy-efficient appliances like an induction stove reduce a home's pollution output.

If you're facing pushback from an HOA for eco-friendly home updates, check out TCD's HOA guide for helpful tips on changing bylaws.

Should HOAs be able to force homeowners to change their yards?

Absolutely not 💯

Yes — it's part of the deal 🤝

Only in extreme circumstances 🏚️

We should ban HOAs 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Other Redditors had additional ideas to help the OP keep biodiversity in their lawn without getting fined. One user said: "Make beds full of wildflowers with small mowed walking paths between."

Another user suggested: "Find out if any plant species were protected, or if the fauna they attracted were (bees!)"

One Redditor wrote: "A couple in Ontario, Canada had some success with a lawyer fighting bylaw to maintain their 'native plant garden'."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x