Tenant searches for advice after new roommate's irresponsible habit puts entire home at risk: 'I would move out ASAP'

A Reddit user shared a rough experience with their roommate to r/NoStupidQuestions.

"Moved in with an acquaintance two months ago and I just discovered he left the stove on all night for the second time," said the original poster. "This time there was no pot but the stove has been on for 12 hours and I just noticed. How dangerous is this? I immediately opened the windows after but I'm curious what are the actual dangers that could happen so I can take measures to avoid any of these outcomes."

We've seen gas ovens pose fire risks. Even without the threat of fire, emissions from a gas stove can be quite bad. Continual indoor exposure to methane can exacerbate asthma and increase the risk of developing leukemia in children.

Induction stoves are a great way to avoid these risks. Although they're a bit of an investment, induction stoves are better for indoor air quality than gas stoves. They're also safer, and they cook really well. Take a look at Copper for a good example of induction stoves done right. You can also take a gander at our guide to switching to induction for more info.

If you need a little help getting over that investment hump, you can get in on incentives made possible by the Inflation Reduction Act. Find out how much you can save here. Keep in mind that President Donald Trump has said he wants to repeal these incentives. While major changes to the IRA would require congressional action, it's best to take advantage while you can.

Reddit commenters were incensed by the situation with the roommate.

The top commenter assessed it plainly: "Deadly dangerous in multiple ways."

"If the gas is on with flame, the main danger is an unsupervised fire," elaborated another community member. "That could spread, which could destroy your home and everything within that home. If the gas is on without flame, the main danger is that your home will fill with flammable gas. That's not good to breathe. It's also a serious risk of injury if anything causes a spark that touches the gas. So, no, that's really not safe at all."

"I would move out ASAP. That is super dangerous. There should have never even been a second time," said a third.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.