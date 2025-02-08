  • Home Home

Tenant searches for advice after new roommate's irresponsible habit puts entire home at risk: 'I would move out ASAP'

"Deadly dangerous in multiple ways."

by Simon Sage
"Deadly dangerous in multiple ways."

Photo Credit: iStock

A Reddit user shared a rough experience with their roommate to r/NoStupidQuestions

"Moved in with an acquaintance two months ago and I just discovered he left the stove on all night for the second time," said the original poster. "This time there was no pot but the stove has been on for 12 hours and I just noticed. How dangerous is this? I immediately opened the windows after but I'm curious what are the actual dangers that could happen so I can take measures to avoid any of these outcomes."

We've seen gas ovens pose fire risks. Even without the threat of fire, emissions from a gas stove can be quite bad. Continual indoor exposure to methane can exacerbate asthma and increase the risk of developing leukemia in children.  

Do you think gas stoves should be banned nationwide?

No way 👎

Let each state decide 🗳️

I'm not sure 🤔

Definitely 👍

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Induction stoves are a great way to avoid these risks. Although they're a bit of an investment, induction stoves are better for indoor air quality than gas stoves. They're also safer, and they cook really well. Take a look at Copper for a good example of induction stoves done right. You can also take a gander at our guide to switching to induction for more info. 

If you need a little help getting over that investment hump, you can get in on incentives made possible by the Inflation Reduction Act. Find out how much you can save here. Keep in mind that President Donald Trump has said he wants to repeal these incentives. While major changes to the IRA would require congressional action, it's best to take advantage while you can.  

Reddit commenters were incensed by the situation with the roommate. 

Watch now: CEO reveals form of energy that has 'polled across political lines' for over a decade

The top commenter assessed it plainly: "Deadly dangerous in multiple ways."

"If the gas is on with flame, the main danger is an unsupervised fire," elaborated another community member. "That could spread, which could destroy your home and everything within that home. If the gas is on without flame, the main danger is that your home will fill with flammable gas. That's not good to breathe. It's also a serious risk of injury if anything causes a spark that touches the gas. So, no, that's really not safe at all."

"I would move out ASAP. That is super dangerous. There should have never even been a second time," said a third

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x