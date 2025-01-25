Homeowner shares eye-popping video of oven spitting flames during party: 'I ... don't feel safe'

"Nothing is more frightening than gas gone wild."

Cooking is an essential part of living and can even be part of building community, but one Redditor's oven gave them a big fright when hosting a party.

Redditors were concerned for the person and tried to help navigate the situation.

The Redditor posted a short video of the stove opening by itself and releasing a blue flame. It doesn't last long, but it's easy to see why it caused the OP such a fright.

The first time this happened was during their Cinco de Mayo party. They were warming up carnitas when it happened, causing their hair to be singed. After calling the gas company's emergency line, no issue was found. A technician for the oven manufacturer, Thermador, came out to fix the issue, but it's still occurring.

The person is unsure what to do next.

The OP said, "I don't feel safe with this oven in the house."

It can be very concerning when an appliance you use daily isn't just not working correctly but also causing harm.

A flame coming out of your stove is scary, but there are other reasons to be wary of gas stoves. The pollution they emit is equivalent to 500,000 cars' tailpipe emissions. A study also found that almost 13% of asthma cases in children can be attributed to gas stoves.

It could be the perfect time for this Redditor to upgrade to an induction stove. These stoves don't emit the toxic gases of gas stoves, and they also cook more efficiently, faster, and are easier to clean.

Induction stoves are available from a range of brands, including Copper. They're an easy and affordable solution to replacing your gas stove. You can get up to 30% off installation through the Inflation Reduction Act.

However, you should move on this deal now because the future of the IRA incentives is uncertain. The Salt Lake Tribune noted that President Donald Trump has said he wants to eliminate them, but Congress must vote to do so.

Redditors shared their concern about the OP's situation in the comments.

One user said, "Please send that video directly to Thermador."

Another commented, "Nothing is more frightening than gas gone wild."

