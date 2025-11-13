DIYer shares photos of brilliant creations made from old food packaging: 'This is ridiculously cute and clever'

A creative Redditor shared photos and instructions exhibiting her inventive way to repurpose bulk rice bags into reusable shopping bags, complete with a convenient carrying handle.

"This is ridiculously cute and clever," one commenter said. "I'm totally making these from now on!"

The original rice bags were made primarily of plastic, so the shopping bags were waterproof, and by reusing the material for a new purpose, the original poster gave them a new life and kept them out of a landfill.

Reducing waste — especially plastic waste — is important for the planet. Plastic recycling is not as successful in reducing waste as many would believe. In fact, only about 5% of plastic used in the U.S. is recycled properly, so most plastic ends up as waste, which contributes to pollution.

When we reuse and repurpose plastic in creative ways, as the OP did, we can minimize its negative impact on the planet by reducing waste and by reducing demand, so less plastic is produced.

Plastic does not completely break down when disposed of, and if the plastic contains toxic chemicals, it can leach those toxins into the soil, air, and water supply, so it becomes a threat to the balance of our ecosystems and human health.

Plastic can not completely break down; it ends up as tiny particles called microplastics that can take hundreds of years to break down. Microplastics are invasive and can be found almost anywhere, from the ocean to the air, and even inside our bodies. They are nearly impossible to clean up, and while scientists are still learning about their full effect on human health, there is growing concern about their impact.

Whenever we can reuse or repurpose an item, we are giving it a second life, which can save us money and help save the planet from our overwhelming waste problem. Every little bit counts.

Redditors were excited about the reusable shopping bags that the OP created from the rice bags.

"Waittt these are so cute," one Redditor said.

"Great idea!" exclaimed another. "Thanks for sharing the details."

One commenter simply said, "Brilliant!"

