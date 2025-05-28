Crafty creator shares photos after making brilliant use of old T-shirts: 'Perfect for gifts'

"The colors are also so fun."

Social media influencers continue inspiring the world with their clever hacks for upcycling and saving money by reusing old clothing.

In a recent post, one Redditor shared an idea for making quick and easy sponges from worn-out T-shirts.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Really easy to do!" the original poster wrote in the caption. "Was thinking about reusable dish sponges this morning while tidying up."

In the comments, the OP explained that they made the sponges by cutting old T-shirts into two-inch strips to form large hoops. They stretched the hoops and tied three of them together at one end before braiding them.

The OP recommended starting the braiding at the non-tied end and using a sewing needle to create a spiral. They said you can continue braiding this way to make even larger items, such as pot holders and rugs.

Dish sponges may seem like an easy cleaning tool, but they are notorious for harboring bacteria and ending up in the trash, contributing to landfill waste.

You can eliminate sponge bacteria and use your sponges longer by microwaving them. Meanwhile, using an energy-efficient dishwasher can save water and time and get your dishes cleaner compared to washing them by hand.

Creative and budget-savvy parents, crafters, and influencers have also shared videos showing the world how to turn old T-shirts into tote bags and useful household items such as rugs and baskets.

Getting creative with DIY projects around the house is a fun way to learn new skills, save money on supplies, and declutter your personal spaces. At the same time, you'll reduce household waste and contribute to a cleaner, greener planet.

Reddit users loved the OP's idea for using old T-shirts to make dish sponges and shared their feedback in the comments.

"I love the way you've done this!" one Redditor commented. "I make rugs and pet beds, this is a great small use, perfect for gifts also!"

"The colors are also so fun," another Reddit user wrote.

Someone else shared, "Great use of t-shirts that only end up thrown away or used to clean cars!"

