Mom shares clever idea to turn your old T-shirts into useful accessories: 'I would never know it was made out of a shirt'

Before tossing that old T-shirt, give it new life by turning it into a no-sew tote bag.

The scoop

To create an easy and cute tote from an old T-shirt, all you have to do is follow these simple instructions.

Remove the sleeves Fold the shirt in half and cut the neckline. At this point, the tee will resemble a tank top. Cut one-inch slits along the bottom of the shirt to make fringe. "Make sure to cut both top and bottom layers," the post stated. Using one piece from the front and one from the back, tie the fringe together all along the bottom to create the bottom of your bag.

Instagrammer, mom, and artist Denisa Halasova (@denali.artstudio) shared this crafty upcycle on her page. She added some additional optional steps, saying you could cut the handles into three strips and braid them or you could draw on the bag if you would like to add a cute design. Denisa drew cute mushrooms and leaves on her bag.

How it's working

This tip is a fun and easy craft, and it will save you money nearly every time you head to the store. Many stores around the United States charge 10 cents per plastic bag, so bringing your new handmade tote will help you avoid those fees.

"In general, these plastic bag fees or taxes have gone to existing funds in states or municipalities that pay for environmental clean-up or conservation efforts," The Hill wrote. So, if you do forget your bag, your fee is being put to good use.

In addition to saving you money, this creative tote will help reduce waste. Single-use plastic is a massive source of waste in the U.S., and plastic bag bans reportedly save 300 bags per person annually.

What people are saying

Commenters loved this crafty idea.

"I have no sewing skill so it's really helpful," one person said.

Another wrote, "I wish I didn't get rid of all my lazy t shirts."

"I would never know it was made out of a shirt!" someone else added. "Love it!!"

One crafter included a suggestion, saying: "Omg, imagine if you added embroidery to the drawings!?? Perfection!!"

