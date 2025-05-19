  • Home Home

Crafty individual shares photos after making adorable use of old sweaters: 'So inspiring'

by Noah Jampol
Photo Credit: iStock

A mom in a cold-weather city showed once again that it's OK to be a little short on experience if you've got the skills and the vision.

They shared their repurposing of some tired sweaters into adorable baby clothing to the r/Anticonsumption subreddit and drew rave reviews from the community.

Photo Credit: Reddit
Photo Credit: Reddit

They opened their post by revealing that they'd just had a baby whom they wanted to dress in warm wool and cashmere clothing. Of course, baby clothing, especially of fine materials, can be very expensive.

From there, they had the stroke of genius to use some of their own wool and cashmere sweaters that either no longer fit or had defects like holes and stains. The OP revealed they aren't a "very experienced" seamstress but used some of the baby's existing clothes as a size gauge while crafting their own patterns.

They had the right attitude, too, writing that they "decided it was okay if it wasn't perfect, as long as it was functional." The finished product of the OP's handiwork, though, looks pretty darn amazing. One of the pictures features their baby in a romper, while others show pants and mittens.

"Seeing what you were able to accomplish, I would have imagined you are a very advanced seamstress," a Redditor wrote in response.

The OP's work is not only admirable in keeping money in their pocket, but also a great way to upcycle and keep clothing out of crowded landfills. Textile waste is a mounting problem, and much of what gets discarded can go to methane-producing landfills that heat the planet.

Fast-fashion brands are also exacerbating the problem with cheap clothes made out of synthetic materials that leak microplastics and require a heap of resources to produce. The brands aren't staying away from children's or baby clothing either.

Fashioning your own clothes is a fantastic way to upcycle and use what you already have. Other smart initiatives are group shares for children's clothing that can give clothing a longer life as kids grow out of things.

Making high-quality clothing out of your own stuff, though, is hard to beat. Redditors were awed by the OP's initiative.

"This is amazing," one gushed.

Another user was spurred to action: "So inspiring to read and the last pic with your little one in their romper is precious!! way to upcycle otherwise tired clothing i am motivated to try this now!!"

