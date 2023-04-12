Thrifty shopper makes ‘unreal’ discovery after buying fine china set for less than $100: ‘You just won life’

“Some of the maker’s marks date back to the 19th century!”

A Reddit user shared their latest amazing find from an estate sale: a 133-piece set of dishware that cost under $100.

In a recent post on the r/ThriftStoreHauls, a user posted a picture of their incredible new set of dishes that cost less than $1 per item.

“Unreal find today at an estate sale,” the user wrote in their caption. “$72 for 133 pieces with some of the maker’s mark dating back to the 19th century!”

Though it’s difficult to estimate the value of the entire set, similarly designed porcelain dishes often sell for more than $20 each — which means the 133-piece set could be worth more than $2,500, more than 35 times the amount that the Reddit user paid.

Buying secondhand goods from places like thrift stores and estate sales can clearly save you a ton of money. It’s also a practice that benefits the environment, because by giving old items a second life, you prevent them from taking up space in landfills.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Other Reddit users have shared similarly incredible deals from secondhand locations on the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, posting everything from necklaces to vintage cameras to coats.

Users expressed their excitement about the dishware in the comment section of the post.

“That’s an amazing deal for some stunning china. Lucky you!,” one user wrote.

“You just won life, well done,” another user commented.

“I have been searching for more of these Chinese longevity sets. Im jelly 😭,” a third user said.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.