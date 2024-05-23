Homeowner frustrated after finding neighbor draining chlorinated pool water into their yard: 'This is actually illegal'

The r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit is a place for users to post pet peeves and irritations that make them groan with frustration.

Sometimes, though, users will post things that arguably could be placed in an "unbelievably infuriating" community.

One Redditor took to the platform to post a picture of a hose poking through the bottom of the fence from the neighbor's side. They revealed that the person next door was draining their pool water into the Redditor's property.

"He does this every year, but he stuck the hose under the fence this time," they captioned the post. "He stopped when I asked, but will probably just do it again tomorrow when I leave for work. The chlorine kills the grass off every year."

Photo Credit: Reddit

The comments section was filled with fury, with some users posting suggestions about what the original poster should do.

"Grab the end that's under your fence and start pulling," said one. "Sounds like you just got a free 'mystery' hose for your own use."

"Attach an extension hose to the existing hose and run it back under the fence towards the neighbor's side further down the fence," added another.

Aside from the funny but perhaps trouble-causing solutions, one user noted something pretty serious about the neighbor's decision.

"Call your local municipality," they began. "In most area[s] this is actually illegal."

According to the Washington State Department of Ecology, the chemicals typically used to keep pools clean are toxic to aquatic life, even in low amounts. Should this pool water make it to local water sources, it could lead to significant environmental damage.

That's not even mentioning the fact that the pool water kills the OP's grass, with the water also posing a risk to other plant life on their property. It could also lead to waterlogging and flooding risks.

The neighbor's actions are problematic in so many ways, but it seems the OP has resigned themself to fighting a losing battle by simply asking them to stop. They may have to take things further, taking the advice of one Redditor and contacting the local council.

"Tell him you've got video of him doing it (even if you don't) and that you'll report him if he doesn't stop doing it," suggested another Redditor.

Whether it's passive-aggressive neighbors or folks next door who unnecessarily cut down valuable trees, disputes between people from both sides of the fence are nothing new. But when issues present potential environmental damage, it's important to do all that you can to put a stop to the issue — legally and safely, of course.

