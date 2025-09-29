Mom shares kid-friendly activity using common trash: 'I've always hated tossing those'

Do-it-yourself projects are a great way to flex your creativity while saving money, and they can also help you reduce waste.

A Reddit post on the subreddit r/upcycling shared a genius way to reuse a commonly thrown-out item, and the end result was adorable.

"I have been teaching my little one how to sew and upcycling non recyclable lemon/nectarine/fat ball bags," the user said. "We made little hearts and stuffed them with the bags."

By stuffing the little sewn hearts with the mesh produce bags, this parent not only provided their child a fun craft, but also implemented sustainability into their home. They also saved a little cash by not purchasing stuffing from a store and using what they already had on hand instead.

With so many common items coming in plastic or other tossed-out materials, any way of upcycling these materials is a win.

Global waste is a rising issue. A report by the World Bank estimates "that waste generation will increase from 2.01 billion tonnes in 2016 to 3.40 billion tonnes in 2050." The report adds that "at least 33% of this waste is mismanaged globally today through open dumping or burning."

To do your part in keeping waste from piling up in landfills, potentially being mismanaged, and ending up littered or in the ocean, upcycling is a great step.

Other DIY approaches to upcycling have included reusing an old vitamin container for holding bagged food items that ripen. Another great idea is repurposing old clothes, such as turning them into reusable rags or even tie-dyeing them, giving them new life.

If you're looking for more ways to reduce waste, try selling your old clothes or other goods for money instead of tossing them in the trash. Another waste-reducing addition to your life includes skipping out on fast fashion, which leads to textile waste, and trying thrift shopping instead. To go the extra mile, zero-waste movements are a good place to look for guidance on living a more sustainable life.

Commenters on the post shared their appreciation for this wasteless craft project.

"Dynamite! Perfect stuffing! I've always hated tossing those damn netting bags!" one user said.

Another added: "This is clever. I've been throwing them away and feeling bad about it."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.




