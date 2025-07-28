Homeowner frustrated as concerning issue spills over from neglectful neighbor's yard: 'It's a constant battle'

"It has taken five years, but I finally feel like I'm winning the war."

A Massachusetts Redditor has been having issues with a neighbor's invasive plant and sought advice on "r/treelaw."

"Neighbors have neglected a big clump of bittersweet. It's completely out of control and strangling my trees. It's a constant battle but didn't realize how bad it was," wrote the original poster, along with some pictures from the neighbor's side. "Some of the trees on the border are already dead, and my service power line runs next to all of the trees/bittersweet."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

There are two species of bittersweet that could be involved: one invasive and one native, but it's difficult to determine which from the pictures alone. American bittersweet is threatened, which makes destroying it illegal.

Assuming the Redditor is dealing with the invasive Oriental bittersweet, the poster has quite the fight on their hands. It doesn't help that the neighbors in question have left the country for a year, leaving the property manager to find a new tenant and deal with landscaping.

Invasive species are a blight that causes hundreds of billions of dollars in economic costs globally every year. Having to work with neighbors in these instances only complicates the management of invasive species. Residents have clashed with neighbors over managing buckthorn, sunchokes, bamboo, and numerous other invasive plants.

Reddit commenters were leaning heavily on pesticides as the answer to Oriental bittersweet.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

"The only success I've had killing dense bittersweet is with herbicide," said one. "You can apply a concentrated glyphosate directly to cuts stems and it should kill it."

Other users were much more cautious, though. "There is no magical amount of Roundup you can work without risking cancer," said one of the replies.

That said, many natural alternatives to synthetic herbicides are available, such as vinegar solutions and digging up the root systems, and are worth trying before resorting to chemicals linked to health or environmental problems.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



