Homeowner exasperated as neighbor's negligence threatens their property: 'There's nothing you can legally do about it'

A homeowner took to Reddit to vent and ask for help after exhausting every option in trying to fight an invasive species in their yard.

Posting on the r/invasivespecies subreddit, they explained their plight in dealing with a seemingly apathetic neighbor and their infestation of invasive buckthorn.

"I recently bought a house, almost solely for the purpose of finally having a garden again," they wrote. "The backyard was FULL of large buckthorn, I cleaned all mine up but the neighbor still has a ton JUST on his side of the fence."

They explained that they'd offered to remove it and find alternative plants for the neighbor, but he doesn't seem to care that his yard is chock-full of an invasive species. And because they're so close to the poster's property, it means they're engaged in a constant fight with buckthorn.

"How are you guys dealing with this kind of thing?" they asked. "I know on this sub we don't condone destroying others' property but I don't see a way out that isn't a sly application of [a herbicide]…"

Buckthorn is a particularly tricky invasive species of bush that is native to Europe, according to Canada's Invasive Species Centre. It can thrive in North America thanks in large part to its hardiness and versatility.

It can grow in a wide variety of soil, shade, and water conditions, and produces hundreds of berries per year, each with multiple seeds. It also outcompetes local flora for resources and spreads quickly.

Fortunately, removal is relatively easy, as it can be uprooted and doesn't need chemicals.

Invasive species like buckthorn are a problem because they outcompete native plants for resources, killing them and causing a lack of ecological diversity as a result. This can lead to increased fire risk, as well as impacting local wildlife that may rely on native species to survive.

To help fight against the spread of invasive plants, consider switching to a natural lawn or rewilding your yard.

Commenters sympathized with the OP, but they explained that there wasn't much they could do.

"Accepting others' ignorance is part of living in an imperfect society," one wrote. "If you tried calmly reasoning with them, there's nothing you can legally do about it."

Another commenter recommended they try to befriend the neighbor before pushing them to make changes on their property.

"Instead of forcefully telling your neighbors how they are supposed to think and plotting to destroy their property, be nice to them and befriend your neighbor," they wrote.

The commenter continued, "Friends are much more likely to take your advice or better yet allow you to help. Will it take a while and be difficult? Sure, but most worthwhile things do and are. Will you have to work hard and be vigilant to prevent the invasives from spreading to your property? Extremely so, but you will have to either way and this way your neighbor won't be out to get you or worse yet actively suing you."

