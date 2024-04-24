HOA president at crossroads with decision to restore native plant habitat: 'What matters more?'

"So happy to see a HOA president engage in these kinds of lovely projects."

The president of a native-plant-loving homeowners association asked the r/NoLawns community for advice on utilizing city funds for native-habitat restoration in the neighborhood.

"Should $1,500 grant be spent on converting highly visible 10x150' strip to native plants or on making nonvisible park into a wildflower meadow?" they asked fellow Redditors.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The president posted photos of two possible areas for the proposed native plant projects. The first photo revealed approximately a quarter-acre of land behind the HOA community that could be converted into a wildflower meadow.

The second option for the lawn makeover was a 10x150' strip of grass at the neighborhood's front entrance, where the president considered planting native flowers and bushes.

While the first option would have a greater environmental impact, hardly anyone would see the meadow. On the contrary, the second idea would attract more attention but provide fewer benefits to nature.

One commenter chimed in with their thoughts on the matter.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

"Your question is this, 'What matters more: the environment or trying to inspire others to care for the environment?'" they asked the original poster.

They noted that while the visible patch of native plants would provide an opportunity to educate the public about the benefits of a natural lawn, it might get significant pushback from the community. On the other hand, the meadow would offer a private place for residents to relax.

Either way, native plants can make your wallet and the planet greener by attracting pollinators and reducing the need for lawn maintenance and water. However, not all HOA presidents or board members are as keen on allowing residents to plant native flowers as the OP.

HOAs nationwide have been reported for blocking money-saving, planet-friendly upgrades, such as native lawns or rooftop solar panels. However, if you have an HOA, you can work with them to change established guidelines to benefit your community and the planet.

"If it's your last project I'd probably aim for the tucked away wildflower meadow — greater environmental impact. Perhaps a basic trail could lead to the meadow to increase access/public use? So happy to see [an] HOA president engage in these kinds of lovely projects," one commenter said.

"I would do the visible strip. The greater impact will come from the people who are inspired to make changes in their environments. Far exceeding any one spot. Someone smart said something along the lines of, 'The way to make change is to influence public opinion, then changes will happen on their own,'" another suggested.

Someone else said: "Meadow with access. You have the most environmental impact while providing natural recreational areas."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.